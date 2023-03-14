St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Labor has comfortable margin in Rockdale

By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
The redistribution of electorate boundaries in 2021 lifted Labor's margin in the seat of Rockdale from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Rockdale has been held by Labor's Steve Kamper, the Shadow Minister for Small Business, Property and Multiculturalism, since 2015.

