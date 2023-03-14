Rockdale has been held by Labor's Steve Kamper, the Shadow Minister for Small Business, Property and Multiculturalism, since 2015.
A safe Labor seat, Rockdale includes the suburbs of Arncliffe, Banksia, Bardwell Park, Bardwell Valley, Beverley Park, Bexley, Bexley North, Brighton-Le-Sands, Dolls Point, Kogarah, Kogarah Bay, Kyeemagh, Monterey, Ramsgate, Ramsgate Beach, Rockdale, Sandringham, Sans Souci, Turrella, and Wolli Creek.
Except for the Liberals who held the seat from 2011 to 2015, it has been held by Labor since 1941. Redistribution of boundaries in 2021 lifted Labor's margin from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent.
The four candidates in order of the ballot draw are:
Myhammad Rana, Liberal Party.
Born in Bangladesh, Mr Ranan is a member of the Academic Senate of Charles Sturt University and is on the board of directors of the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations.
"If re-elected Liberal and Nationals government will make the most significant financial security investment in our state's history," Mr Rana said.
"Starting from this year 2023, for every child in NSW aged 10 and under and newborn, we will create an individual NSW Kids Future Fund Account.
"This account will give them head-start on buying a home and acquiring skills and education that they will need to succeed in a globally competitive and changing world."
James Morris, Sustainable Australia Party is campaigning to protect the environment and stop overdevelopment and corruption.
Formerly the Sustainable Population Party, the SAP advocates for lowering Australia's annual immigration from John Howard's post-2000 ramp up to around 200,000 per annum back to the long term (twentieth century) average of 70,000.
SAP is pro-migrant and and pro-immigration. The party boasts migrant members born on every inhabited continent on Earth, but remains steadfast in calling for a rational and mature debate on numbers, within a broader sustainability debate.
Steve Kamper, Labor
Steve Kamper grew up locally and was a senior partner in local firm Kamper Chartered Accountants before his election to Parliament in 2015.
"Some of the achievements I am proudest of have been delivering major state funding for the rebuilding of Brighton-Le-Sands Memorial Playing Fields and Gujaga Park (Ador Reserve) which have now been completed, seeing the funding delivered for the major rebuilds of Barton Park into a new sports precinct and the old Water Board site at Wolli Creek into a community park, both now under construction, seeing Arncliffe West Infants School expanding into the old Cairnsfoot School site at Turella that we saved from being sold for property development, and helping the St George Sailing Club get their new clubhouse at Sans Souci built and opened to our community," Mr Kamper said.
Peter Strong, The Greens.
"I run a screen-printing and solar sound system events business and am active in local social and environmental justice campaigns," Mr Strong said.
"I have been a community builder in Sydney's Inner West for over 20 years, working on campaigns and co-created events that draw attention to many environmental and social justice issues," he said.
"I have also campaigned for indigenous rights, urgent action on climate change and the rollout of sustainable energy, community-friendly public transport urban transport, not profit/toll-driven new road developments like WestConnex and the F6."
