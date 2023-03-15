NAPLAN tests kicked off this week, with students taking to their papers from March 15 - a couple of months earlier than usual.
This is the first year that NAPLAN will be held in Term 1 for Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 students. It means that parents, teachers and ultimately our students, will benefit from earlier results.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell says these changes mean schools will have a better picture of how a student is tracking earlier, and can make sure that any extra support they need to catch up is provided sooner.
"The NSW-led review of NAPLAN in 2019 identified a number of improvements, that my state and federal counterparts have agreed to implement," she said.
"Importantly, with NAPLAN being conducted earlier in the school year, results will be available earlier to teachers, schools, and the school sectors. Earlier access to data will be more useful to inform school and system teaching and learning programs."
Recently, education ministers also agreed to streamline reporting, so results are easier for teachers, parents and carers to review.
From this year, each student's NAPLAN report will show how they're tracking against four categories: 'Exceeding', 'Strong', 'Developing', and 'Needs additional support'.
"These four simple categories of achievement mean parents and carers will know at a glance where their child is at on this test," Ms Mitchell said.
"NSW remains committed to delivering the intent of the NAPLAN review, which is to ensure NAPLAN remains a rigorous and modern national test that is timely for teachers and helpful for parents."
"NAPLAN is one aspect of a school's assessment and reporting program and should be kept in perspective. The assessment is designed to complement ongoing assessments so that teachers can best support teaching and learning."
ACARA Chief Executive David de Carvalho says NAPLAN helps governments, education authorities and schools see whether Australian children are reaching important literacy and numeracy goals.
"Students can get an insight into where they are placed on their own individual learning journey," he said.
"It's one test held every two years. It doesn't measure overall school quality. It's not meant to tell us everything about a student or their achievement. NAPLAN tests literacy and numeracy skills that are being developed in the classroom everyday with questions based mostly on what students have been taught from previous years of schooling. There is no need for students to undertake extra practice for NAPLAN and they should not feel apprehensive about the assessment."
Charles Darwin University's education expert Stephen Bolaji says there is no "one-size-fits-all approach to student assessment."
"One alternative approach is performance-based assessment, which focuses on students' ability to apply their knowledge and skills in real-world contexts, rather than simply recalling information on a test," Dr Bolaji said.
"Performance-based assessments can include tasks such as projects, presentations, or problem-solving exercises, and can provide a more comprehensive picture of students' knowledge and abilities."
NAPLAN testing ends on March 27.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
