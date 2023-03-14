St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council calls on residents and businesses to switch to Green Power

March 14 2023 - 4:00pm
The GreenPower initiative is an achievable opportunity for residents to source renewable energy to power homes within the Georges River area and make a significant positive difference by cutting emissions, mayor Nick Katris said.

Georges River Council is encouraging residents and businesses to switch to an accredited 100 per cent GreenPower electricity plan to boost state and local net zero emissions targets.

Local News

