You get a good feed that's guaranteed to please at Duke's Bar and Grill in Kogarah Advertising Feature

The atmosphere is casual and friendly at Duke's Bar and Grill in Kogarah. Picture supplied

Good old-fashioned pub grub that's sure to satisfy is the promise at Duke's Bar and Grill in Kogarah Hotel.

With a menu that covers all the classics, Duke's has something for everyone.

The casual and friendly atmosphere welcomes anyone "looking for a good feed" says director and chef Gerardo Andres Silva-Leyton.

Diners can enjoy the ever-popular herb and parmesan chicken schnitzel or tuck into a juicy rump steak, scotch fillet or T-bone. If seafood is more to your liking there's good old fish and chips as well as chilli prawn linguine or mouth watering grilled salmon.

Other menu temptations include chipotle pork ribs, lamb souvlaki or nachos served with your choice of chilli con carne, grilled chicken, pulled beef or chilli beans.

Vegetarian options include a mushroom and halloumi burger or pumpkin arancini.

There are also small plate options such as chicken wings as well as a range of salads and side dishes. There is a children's menu and families are always welcome.

Most dishes are made in-house and because you are in a hotel you can be sure that the drink prices will be reasonable.

You will find Duke's Bar and Grill, Kogarah Hotel, at 70 Railway Parade, Kogarah.