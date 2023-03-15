Teachers are naturally considered the leaders of any school, and indeed they are, but when it comes to those they teach - their students, also have seniority among their cohort.
Known as a student representative council, these individuals have important roles within a school. Guiding and mentoring their peers and younger students, showing initiative in driving school projects, and drawing awareness to fundraising, among other duties.
At St John Bosco College Engadine, the student leadership team proudly this year includes a diverse group, including four students of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island heritage.
The four students, Tayla Campbell (college captain), Sienna Robertson (Year 12 leader), Tahlia Robertson (Year 11 leader) and Isaac Dawson (Year 10 leader), were chosen by their peers for their exemplary conduct and attitude within the school community.
They recently received their badges in front of an audience that included the Supervisor for Student Well-being Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander at Sydney Catholic Schools, Jane Bridges.
College Indigenous Coordinator Natasha Dalton-Hughes, said it was a proud moment for the school.
"The four students have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and they are all fully deserving of this recognition," she said.
"Many of them have engaged in different cultural events and mentoring opportunities within the school, as well as with the local community and Aboriginal elders for a long time."
"We have 38 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at the school and for them to be able to see their peers in leadership positions will inspire them to fulfil their potential and to aspire to something similar."
College Principal Jenny Fowler said she was looking forward to seeing the four student leaders continuing to build on the college's commitment to building relationships and working with the community.
"Our four Aboriginal students are all role models for our younger Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students as they show them that through their passion and pride in education, culture and leadership, opportunities arise where they can make a difference in their community in a powerful way," she said.
The college also became the first Catholic school in Sutherland Shire to introduce a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) in 2022.
This year, the college's commitment to learning more about First Nations histories, cultures, languages will also see all staff undertake a cultural competency course, while all students will be contributing to a large college artwork under the guidance of two local Aboriginal artists.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.