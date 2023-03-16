Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf is proudly doing his bit for the World's Greatest Shave this year, going the hair chop and in turn, raising an impressive more than $40,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.
"I always try to play hard on the field, giving 100 per cent effort for my club and teammates, but I also embrace the opportunity to engage with the fans whenever I can in helping them to feel a part of the team here at the Sharks," he said.
"After being known for my football, I'm probably recognised for my luscious long locks. It's been a while since I've had a proper haircut, in fact - I haven't cut my hair since I joined the Sharks almost four years ago - but what better time to do it than in support of the World's Greatest Shave?"
He set the goal of $20,000 for his head, beard and eyebrows shave.
"The Leukaemia Foundation do outstanding work, and if shaving my head and raising some funds helps them in some small way, then it will be more than worthwhile," he said.
Blood cancer affects over 135,000 Australian families. It is the most common cancer in children up to 14 years old.
The Leukaemia Foundation hopes to achieve zero lives lost to blood cancer by 2035.
Also jumping on the bandwagon is schoolgirl Tilda Junghans, 10, who has already raised about $4000. Support her fundraiser here.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
