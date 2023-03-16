St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf raises more than $40,000 in World's Greatest Shave 2023 for the Leukaemia Foundation

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 7:00am
Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf is proudly doing his bit for the World's Greatest Shave this year, going the hair chop and in turn, raising an impressive more than $40,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

