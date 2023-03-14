If you've noticed the humidity in the past few days, you haven't been the only one in that boat.
After a dry and warm weekend, the predicated rain finally arrived in a shower burst, albeit a light one.
But Tuesday's scattered showers, which are becoming less likely this afternoon and into the evening, did bring temperatures down slightly.
Don't be fooled because on Wednesday, they climb back up to a toasty 29 degrees before a roaster of a day - and a repeat of last week's 24-hour heatwave, with 35 degrees expected on Thursday.
Temperatures in the low 30s will continue into the weekend, and today is probably the last of the wet weather you'll probably see all week.
Leader photographer Chris Lane was at Cronulla on March 14, capturing some hazy beachside views through the camera lens, with heavy rain making a racket from the car park at Westfield Miranda.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
