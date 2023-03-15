St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Liberals promise "multi-million dollar" upgrade to Narwee Public School

March 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell visited Narwee Public School recently with Oatley MP Mark Coure saying she was pleased to be able to make a commitment to students and families in the local area.

Narwee Public School will receive a "multi-million dollar" upgrade under a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government, Member for Oatley Mark Coure said.

