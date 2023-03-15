Liberals promise "multi-million dollar" upgrade to Narwee Public School

Narwee Public School will receive a "multi-million dollar" upgrade under a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government, Member for Oatley Mark Coure said.
The focus of the upgrade will centre around upgrading and replacing the school's ageing wooden classrooms with modern, state-of-the-art learning facilities which will enhance the educational experience of students at Narwee Public School for generations to come, Mr Coure said.
While the figure for the upgrade is commercial-in-confidence, Mr Coure confirmed it is a multi-million dollar commitment.
The upgraded Narwee Public School will be an incredible addition to the schools in the area, delivering modern resources to students now and into the future, Mr Coure said.
"Narwee Public School is an older school and this investment with bring new life to the school and support the needs of local families into the future," Mr Coure said.
"Because of the Liberal and Nationals long-term economic plan we can commit to an upgrade at Narwee to help meet the needs of this community."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell visited the school recently with Mr Coure saying she was pleased to be able to make a commitment to students and families in the local area.
"This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, a program of $17.7 billion in public education infrastructure," Ms Mitchell said.
This includes:
. A $15.9 billion Early Years Commitment, including delivering universal pre-Kindergarten for every child in the year before school and rolling out a full suite of health and development checks to NSW preschools.
. Building modern schools that prepare students for success investing $8.6 billion for hundreds of new and upgraded schools over the next four years;
. A once-in-a-generation back-to-basics school curriculum that puts literacy and numeracy first for all students . A $250 million tutoring program to support up to 120,000 students in 2023, bringing the total to $890 million invested in tutoring since 2021.
. A guaranteed six per cent pay rise for teachers over the next two years, and a $100 million commitment to pay excellent teachers salaries of up to $152,000.
