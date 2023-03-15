St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rediscovery of trophy lost for five decades sees revival of classic boat race

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 15 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rediscovery of a magnificent trophy missing for almost 50 years has led to the revival of a vintage speed boat race, to be held at the St George Motor Boat Club this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.