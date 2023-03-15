Rediscovery of trophy lost for five decades sees revival of classic boat race

The rediscovery of a magnificent trophy missing for almost 50 years has led to the revival of a vintage speed boat race, to be held at the St George Motor Boat Club this Sunday.
The Australian Power Boat Association is reinstating races for the Clem Lewis Memorial Trophy after it was recently returned.
The trophy has been missing since it was last raced for in 1974. It commemorates local speed boat racer Clem Lewis who was killed at age 46 during a race at the Royal Motor Yacht Club at Port Hackling in 1948.
"He was a very well-known and popular member of the boat racing fraternity and following his death several clubs contributed to the creation of this magnificent trophy," his grandson, who is also called Clem, said.
"The Clem Lewis Memorial Trophy was usually raced on an annual basis until the trophy went missing in the 1970s.
"Clem was the catalyst, along with his two sons Richie and Frank, in the formation of Lewis Brothers speedboat building business at Taren Point.
"Lewis clinker boats were very successful and in high demand during the 1950's through to the mid 1970's.
"Fittingly, the first time the memorial race was run in 1949 it was won by Richie and Frank in their father's boat 'Miss Pat'," he said.
Grandson Clem spent many years searching for the missing trophy.
"Whichever club won the trophy held it for a year. The last boat that won it was called 'Riot'. Back in the 1990s I spent a lot of time trying to track it down but a lot of the boat clubs had closed," Clem said.
"I found that 'Riot' had been with the Silverwater Speed Boat Club which no longer exists.
"I finally tracked down the owners of 'Riot' in Queensland who confirmed that it raced with the Silverwater Club."
The trail then went cold until Clem got a call from a friend from Adelaide who had been a member of the Australian Power Boat Association and who said he had found the trophy. When the Silverwater club had closed someone had stored it at their home and were happy to return it.
"I'd given up hope of ever seeing it, so for it to suddenly reappear was a joy," Clem said.
The rediscovery of the trophy prompted the Australian Power Boat Association to revive the race.
"They are trying to keep the race for vintage and veteran boats," Clem said. "There will be a limit on speed and they have to have an inboard motor and be a displacement boat that sits in the water rather than a hydroplane boat."
Many of Clem Lewis' descendants will be present on Sunday to view the revival of the race.
"The fellow who was a passenger in the boat when my grandfather was killed is still alive. He's 94 and hopefully he will be there on the day," Clem said.
"And my aunt Phyllis, 95, who is my grandfather's last remaining sibling, will hopefullyalso be there."
The Clem Lewis Memorial Trophy will now be held permanently on display at the St George Motor Boat Club and his memory will be kept alive through the revival of a series of vintage boat races to be held throughout the year.
Races for the Clem Lewis Memorial Trophy will be held this Sunday at the St George Motor Boat Club, Wellington Street, Sans Souci at 10.30am, 11.15am and 12 noon.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
