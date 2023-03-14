Veteran Menai bushfire fighter Len Carter has been recognised for another part of his lifetime of service as a volunteer.
Mr Carter served as superintendent of volunteers training and development at St George and Sutherland Ambulance Division from 1955 to the early 1970's.
On February 15 this year, he was presented with the NSW Ambulance Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and Clasp by chief superintendent Mark Gibbs.
Mr Carter said he accepted the honour with pride.
Mr Carter and his twin brother Don, who died in 2021, were just 10 years old when they joined Menai Bushfire Brigade.
The boys served in an unofficial capacity, running messages for their father Roy, who helped found the unit, until they met the minimum brigade age of 16 in 1948.
Their service as volunteers continued through many decades. Between them, they gave more than 150 years to protecting lives and property from bushfires in the Menai area and beyond.
Len Carte, who was Group Captain for the Illawarra and Sutherland Shire, remains an active member of Menai Rural Fire Service even though he now lives at Camden.
Mr Carter was the Area First Aid and Safety Officer for Sutherland Shire Brigades when he began similar work with the Ambulance Service.
He was part of a team project at Rockdale station, where the first Rescue Q Van was developed by Station Officer Jim Smith AOM.
Mr Carter was responsible for the training of volunteer ambulance officers to assist should they be required.
He resigned from the Ambulance Service in 1970 after being appointed Group Captain Sutherland Shire Bush Fire Brigades in 1968.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
