Another attempt is being made to develop a narrow beachside site at Cronulla, which is occupied by a block of old, red-brick flats.
The number of apartments in the proposed new development has been reduced and the design is much different.
In 2020, the Land and Environment Court knocked back a nine storey block with 26 apartments over a four-level car park at 79-81 Gerrale Street, opposite Cronulla Park and beach.
The new development application (DA), lodged by a different applicant, is for a nine-storey block with 18 units over a two-level car park.
The site is situated between the six-storey Watermark building to the north and the nine-storey Ballantyne.
The estimated construction cost of the proposed project is $23 million.
The DA said the main contentions in the case heard by the Land and Environment Court were the bulk and scale of the development, design and amenity issues and its impact on adjoining properties and the public domain.
The DA said the new plans were prepared "following review of the previous failed application, a thorough site and context analysis and rigorous urban design review, and following consultation with Council's Design Review Forum".
The DA submitted the new proposal was "an appropriate development of the site, sensitively considering context, whilst promoting design excellence as a suitable precedent for residential flat development in the locality".
The DA said there had been "protracted negotiations" with representatives of the adjoining Ballantyne building about "a collaborative development", but the Strata Committee determined that there is insufficient interest from the Owners Corporation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
