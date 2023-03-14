St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New plans for narrow beachside site at Cronulla after previous knock-back

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The development site at 79-81 Gerrale Street, opposite Cronulla Park and beach. Picture by Chris Lane

Another attempt is being made to develop a narrow beachside site at Cronulla, which is occupied by a block of old, red-brick flats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.