Former staff of Taren Point store face 159 charges

Two former employees of Taren Point retail store face 159 fraud and theft charges

Updated March 15 2023 - 8:32am, first published 7:05am
Two former employees of a Taren Point retail store have been charged with a total of 159 offences following an investigation into alleged fraud and theft.

