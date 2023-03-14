Former staff of Taren Point store face 159 charges

Two former employees of a Taren Point retail store have been charged with a total of 159 offences following an investigation into alleged fraud and theft.
A police statement said, in October 2022, detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crime Squad's Corporate Corruption Unit established Strike Force Gundle to investigate reports.
"As part of ongoing inquiries, police executed search warrants at the homes of two former employees in West Hoxton and Calderwood on Friday 16 December 2022, seizing documentation and electronic devices for further examination," the statement said.
"Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested a 49-year-old woman at Lake Illawarra Police Station and a 46-year-old man at Liverpool Police Station on Wednesday 22 February 2023.
"The woman was charged with 69 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and 55 counts of steal property as clerk/servant.
"The man was charged with 35 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception."
They were granted conditional bail, with the man to appear before Liverpool Local Court today (Wednesday 15 March 2023) and the woman before Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday 22 March 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.