Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce says signage indicating a bar at the The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre had been named after him was "just a bit of fun".
Several people, who attended the gala opening of the reborn Sutherland Entertainment Centre, were outraged when they saw the Pesce Bar sign.
The real name of the facility is Terrace Bar, as shown by directional signage in the foyer of the centre.
One irate resident said, "I popped up to the second floor to check out the Terrace Bar and buy a drink...till I saw this. How crass, how cringeworthy!."
A former councillor said he was contacted by a ratepayer, who was "not very happy".
Cr Pesce told the Leader, "It was just a bit of fun".
"We put it up on the night. It was a joke with the other councillors," he said.
"Because I pushed the project through, I said as a joke the bar should be named after me."
Cr Pesce said all signage at the centre was temporary and would be replaced in coming weeks.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.