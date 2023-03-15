St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayor Carmelo Pesce says Pesce Bar sign in The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre a joke

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
March 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Sign on the wall of upstairs bar in The Pavilion. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce says signage indicating a bar at the The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre had been named after him was "just a bit of fun".

