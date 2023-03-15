St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Sutherland Shire Council to consider ban on wood, heat beads and charcoal BBQs in Crown Reserves

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Sutherland Shire Council will consider banning solid fuel barbecues in Shelly Park, Gunnamatta Park and other Crown Reserves after a trial of special coal bins failed to change behaviour.

