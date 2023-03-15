Sutherland Shire Council will consider banning solid fuel barbecues in Shelly Park, Gunnamatta Park and other Crown Reserves after a trial of special coal bins failed to change behaviour.
The ban would apply to wood, heat beads, charcoal and other solid materials.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan has given notice she will move for the ban at Monday night's council meeting.
"This is mainly a safety issue but as a secondary issue the hot coals are damaging some of our trees and grass areas," Cr Provan said.
Cr Provan said, in 2017-18, she started getting complaints from residents that there were more and more hot coal BBQs being used, mainly in Shelly Park and Gunnamatta Park, and people were concerned with the safety aspect of children getting burnt.
"This was discussed with staff and on the council floor and it was decided to put in a hot coal bin at both parks and limit the area for use of these BBQs," she said.
"Compliance staff monitored the situation and tried to educate people.
"However this approach has not worked and the situation is only getting worse.
"A telling extract from a resident on February 23 says, 'My granddaughter was burnt after standing on hot coals, this is probably why I am so angry' ".
Cr Provan said residents sent her a number of photos (see gallery above) taken on February 23 in Shelly Park.
They included hot coals dumped around drinking fountain, a hot coal BBQ next to a path with children in the area, hot coals dumped by the gate to a playground and coals dumped well away from the hot coal bin that was provided.
"As well as being a safety issue, there are a number of trees in Gunnamatta Park where hot coals have been dumped around the base," Cr Provan said.
"This is an issue for all councils and staff have investigated what other councils are doing.
"Solid fuel BBQ's are banned by the following councils - Waverley, Mosman, North Sydney and Canada Bay.
"All these councils, except Waverley, allow gas fired BBQ's.
"In George's River Council area, there are three designated parks where you can bring your own charcoal BBQ and disposal bins are provided.
"In Bayside Council area, there are four parks with disposal bins provided.
"In Northern Suburbs Council, there are two locations where wood fired BBQ's are provided, with wood and charcoal and heat beads are not allowed.
"The Royal National Park does not allow coal fired BBQs."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.