Labor promises Energy Security Corporation to provide affordable energy

A Minns Labor government will create the NSW Energy Security Corporation, a state-owned body that will accelerate investment in renewable energy assets to deliver cleaner and more reliable energy.
"The role of the NSW Energy Security Corporation will be to partner with industry on projects that provide affordable and reliable energy to ensure that renewable investment projects start quicker and finish faster," Kogarah MP and NSW Labour leader, Chris Minns said.
"Labor will also deliver more stability and reliability in our state's energy supply by building community batteries.
"Community batteries allow homes within a neighbourhood to store excess power generated during the day from solar panels.
"The stored power can be used later in the evening when demand on the electricity network is traditionally higher, taking pressure off the grid. Families can use more of the power that they generate, lowering their overall energy bills.
"For 12 years the Liberal Government has been too slow to react to rising energy prices and the need to transition to renewable energy," Mr Minns said.
"It is time for a fresh start. I have a plan to bring down energy bills by building community batteries and delivering renewable energy projects faster and more efficiently," he said.
"The NSW Government's privatisation of power generation has left the state vulnerable to power shocks and shortfalls. NSW has no control over when these power stations come offline because between 2013-2015 the Liberals and Nationals sold off all NSW's state-owned generators.
"The state is facing big challenges as we manage our energy transition over the next decade. NSW Labor will provide a fresh start; we will end privatisation and invest in cleaner and more reliable energy that will keep the lights on and create new jobs."
