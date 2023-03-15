St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Labor promises Energy Security Corporation to provide affordable energy

March 15 2023 - 2:30pm
Kogarah MP and NSW Labor leader, Chris Minns.

A Minns Labor government will create the NSW Energy Security Corporation, a state-owned body that will accelerate investment in renewable energy assets to deliver cleaner and more reliable energy.

Local News

