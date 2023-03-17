Georges River to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles

Georges River Council will seek funding under the State Governments Drive Electric NSW EV Fleets Incentive program which helps organisations accelerate their shift to Electric Vehicles.
This follows a motion submitted by Councillor Nancy Liu last month calling on the general manager to lodge a submission to the program's 2024 funding round following the completion of Council's Electric Vehicle (EV) Strategy.
The NSW Government is investing $105 million in the Drive Electric NSW EV Fleets Incentive to help organisations shift to Electric Vehicles and reduce carbon emissions.
The incentive supports the purchase of battery EV's, or fuel cell EV's, as well as supporting the purchase for smart base charging.
An application for funding under the program supports Council's progress towards its target of net zero carbon emissions in Council operations, the council's report said.
Georges River Council is in the initial stages of preparing a draft Electric Vehicle Strategy to guide Council's fleet transition that considers the financial and environmental sustainability of Council's passenger and operational vehicles.
This follows an initial motion submitted by Councillor Liu last October calling for the council to develop an Electric Vehicle Strategy to prepare the community for the transition to electric vehicles.
"This is a progression on that first motion," Cr Liu said.
"The NSW Government is investing a lot of money in this EV Feet Incentive program to help organisations in NSW to accelerate their shift to EVs and council is eligible to participate. I urge councillors to support it."
Cr Liu's motion was unanimously supported by councillors.
Transition of Council's fleet and lease back vehicles to hybrid and eventually electric vehicles is already underway. The council currently has 33 hybrid vehicles, making up 36 per cent of its fleet.
Cr Liu has previously said that the council's EV strategy could look at opportunities for grant funding on offer from state and federal governments, and look at ways of encouraging the installation of an electric vehicle charging network across the local government area.
Last year, Bayside Council decided to take part in a pilot project which will see 10 electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed on street lighting poles across the LGA.
