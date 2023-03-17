St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu with one of the council's Electric Vehicles.

Georges River Council will seek funding under the State Governments Drive Electric NSW EV Fleets Incentive program which helps organisations accelerate their shift to Electric Vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.