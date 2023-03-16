Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) members are ramping up their community campaign to re-open an ambulance station in the Hurstville/Mortdale area.
APA delegate and intensive care paramedic Brett Simpson, is among those who is proactively leading the charge in St George. He says since the closure of the Hurstville station in 2018, people's lives are being put at risk.
He said the average response times for emergency patients in the area has risen in the past five years, to 16.8 minutes.
Mr Simpson said since the government's 'superstation' project, where staff were moved to nine centralised sites, response times hadn't improved.
"We warned the decision makers this model wouldn't work, and they refused to listen. The lesson here is listen to frontline workers," he said.
The long-time paramedic said when Hurstville station closed, it was replaced by a "downgraded" 'paramedic response point', to which "no staff were assigned to it".
"A fully operational and fully staffed ambulance station must be opened to help reverse the deadly trend," he said.
The APA states that response times for emergency cases in the Oatley electorate had blown out to some of the worst in metropolitan Sydney, with 31.8 per cent of emergency calls receiving an ambulance within the 15 minute benchmark.
"Paramedics are doing the only thing we know how to do - fight for our communities' safety and our patients' safety," Mr Simpson said.
He also recently voiced his concerns about ambulance services expanding in Sutherland Shire, whereas parts of St George had "greater need".
The latest quarterly figures from The Bureau of Health Information (BHI) shows that between October and December 2022, ambulance services across the state remained very busy.
BHI Chief Executive Diane Watson said the report revealed ambulance activity continued a long-term increase that began before the arrival of COVID-19, despite more recent fluctuations in demand throughout the pandemic.
"While patients continued to wait longer for ambulance and hospital care than before the pandemic, there was improvement on a number of measures in October to December 2022 following record long waits in April to June 2022," Dr Watson said.
During this period, there were more ambulance responses (346,748) than in any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010.
Of those, 179,174 were emergency - priority 1 (P1) responses, including 10,937 highest priority 1A (P1A) patients, both well above pre-pandemic levels in October to December 2019.
The median response time for P1 and P1A cases was 14.5 minutes and 8.4 minutes, respectively, both longer than October to December 2019 but down from the record waits in April to June 2022.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
