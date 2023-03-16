St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health

Australian Paramedics Association NSW (APA) members fight for station at Mortdale

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 16 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
Australian Paramedics Association representative Brad Simpson outside the former Hurstville ambulance station, which closed in 2018. He is pushing a campaign to re-instate a station in the area to meet growing demand. Picture supplied

Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) members are ramping up their community campaign to re-open an ambulance station in the Hurstville/Mortdale area.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

