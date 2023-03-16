Fire and Rescue NSW believes a fire in a house at Lilli Pilli was caused by a barbecue on an upstairs balcony being left on accidently.
Firefighters took about three hours to extinguish the blaze in the Winnunga Road home because it was difficult to access.
Builders working on a nearby site saw smoke coming from the house shortly after midday on Tuesday and raised the alarm. They doorknocked homes to alert residents.
Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman, Superintendent Adam Dewberry, said six fire trucks with 22 firefighters responded.
"The fire was in a balcony, spreading into the roof," he said.
"It was difficult to access and took approximately three hours to get complete extinguishment."
"There were no reports of injuries.
"It is believed the fire ignited after a BBQ was accidently left on causing adjoining materials to reach ignition temperatures."
Superintendent Dewberry said FRNSW responded to numerous BBQ fires each year, and provided the following advice:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
