Early voting for state election starts on Saturday

Early voting centres for the state election open on Saturday March 18.
The "pre-poll" centres will operate every day except Sunday up until Friday March 24, the day before the election.
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said it was time for people to plan when, where and how they will vote.
"Voting is compulsory for all enrolled electors in NSW and there are penalties for failing to vote," he said.
"One of the best ways to plan your vote is by using the Find my electorate tool on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
"This is an easy way to find information relating to your electorate, nearest voting or early voting centre and opening times, candidates and more, all in one place."
Mr Schmidt said early voting centres around the state were preparing for strong demand in the coming week.
"Recent elections held in Australia, at the Federal, State and local government levels, have seen a marked increase in the number of voters turning out to early vote in-person," he said.
"If you will not be able to vote on election day and are eligible to vote early, find your local early voting centre today.
"I encourage all voters to familiarise themselves with their voting options ahead of election day."
Mr. Schmidt also noted strong demand for postal vote applications, with 464,114 received since applications opened on Monday January 16.
"Strong postal vote application numbers show NSW voters are planning ahead, no matter where they will be on election day," he said.
"If you are eligible to vote by post don't wait until the last minute to apply. The best way to apply for a postal voting pack is online directly through the NSW Electoral Commission website. There is no need to go via other websites."
Applications for postal voting packs close at 6pm, Monday March 20. To be counted, postal votes must be completed on or before 6pm on election day and received by the NSW Electoral Commission no later than 6pm, Thursday April 6.
For more information, call 1300 135 736 or go to elections.nsw.gov.au or view the below animations:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
