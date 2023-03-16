St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Large numbers expected to vote early for state election

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
March 16 2023 - 11:30am
Early voting for state election starts on Saturday

Early voting centres for the state election open on Saturday March 18.

