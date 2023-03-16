St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Four wins straight for Ilinden

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 16 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:33am
Rockdale are now sitting in second on the NPL ladder after 4 wins staright.Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden have maintained their promising start to the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition and made it four successive wins, downing Wollongong Wolves 3-1 at WIN Stadium last weekend.

