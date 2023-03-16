Rockdale Ilinden have maintained their promising start to the 2023 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition and made it four successive wins, downing Wollongong Wolves 3-1 at WIN Stadium last weekend.
The away side were ruthless in the first half going into the sheds with a three-goal advantage.
Jaden Casella bagging a birthday-brace before Alec Urosevski scored to make it a dream opening 45 minutes for Rockdale.
Mirza Muratovic pulled a goal back for Wollongong just after the hour mark, but it wasn't enough to get them back into the game.
Rockdale Ilinden coach Paul Dee was delighted with the three points extending his team's winning run to four games since that 6-0 drubbing against APIA Leichhardt.
"The first half I was really pleased with, we probably need to do a better job of controlling play overall in the second half," he said.
"It's all credit the players, they come out with an attitude, and they weren't happy with what happened in that instance [the defeat to APIA] and their attitudes have been really good.
"It's no secret. It's hard work, discipline and application and they're doing really well."
This Sunday they host the Western Sydney Wanderers FC at their Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre at 3pm on Sunday.
After four wins straight they are sitting in second place on the NPL ladder on equal wins with Sydney United.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.