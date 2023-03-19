As all eyes were on Blake Johnston and the North Cronulla Alley last week there was also plenty of competition surfing going down as the summer season ended.
Cronulla Sharks Boardriders took the top prize in the local tag-team event on Thursday featuring Sutherland Shire boardriders clubs whilst Blake was surfing.
They burst out of the blocks with Jordan Widenstrom, Jay and Kash Brown racking up a winning score before the other clubs got going-it's the third win straight for the Sharks Club head to head over rivals the Dunnies who had been dominant.
In Portugal at the MEO Rip Curl Pro, Stop No. 3 on the World Surf League Tour, Elouera club surfer Connor O'Leary was fighting for his spot and languishing in the cut zone before the upcoming Australian leg of the tour.
The stakes are higher this year as the world's best surfers are eyeing Olympic qualification for the Paris Olympic Games through CT rankings.
With two poor results in Hawaii he needed a big effort in Europe to keep his card and he showed up when it counted taking down American Nat Young first.
Connor smashed his next few heats before finally meeting his match in the quarters to eventual Brazilian winner Joao Chianca.
Connor now sits in 22nd spot one place above the season cut line so he needs to maintain momentum in the contests coming up.
The Championship Tour now moves to Australia for the last two events before the Mid-season Cut and up next is the Bells Beach contest.
Women surfers had their day when over 160 all ages and abilities went to Shelly Beach on the Central Coast to participate in last weeks first 2023 Her Wave Teams Classic tag team.
Dubbed a huge success by competitors, spectators, workshop and brand activation holders, the event spanned two days where teams from as far south as Cronulla and north to Newcastle made the most of it.
The Cronulla Sharks team won the South Coast edition of this event last year and sent a strong team north ,winning the shortboard and longboard sections.
After two days of tag team competition, Merewether Surfboard Club just pipped the Sharks in the final after some great team work from Grace and Jasmine Gosby, Lilly Brown, Summa Longbottom, Zara Hyland, Jazmyn Schafer and Linda Say-Summa doubling up in short and longboard divisions.
In sad news, former Cronulla Point surfer Mark Rogers ( MR) has finally succumbed to the cancer that he has been dealing with on and off for years .
A Cronulla Point Boardriders member, he was a legendary club junior who excelled at the Point, and was a good mate to many,-he will be missed-there will be a 10 am paddle out on Saturday April 29 at Cronulla Point followed by a plaque dedication at Cronulla RSL.
