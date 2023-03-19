It was never in doubt.
The St George-Sutherland Women's Cricket Club's third-grade side have fashioned an all-time dominant 2023 season, remaining unbeaten throughout the entire regular competition as well as the semi, and taking out the grand final.
The Slayers squad, led by Leisa Johns, claimed the title with a seven wicket win over Manly Warringah at Olds Park, with Slayers' opener, Steph Gillett, named player of the final for her wonderful knock of 50 retired not out (from 77 balls) and Leanne Pond with 27 not out .
They finished with 3-134 off 31.6 overs when play was stopped winning by the DLS scoring system.
St George-Sutherland W3 won the toss and elected to bowl with Manly accumulating 6-133 off their 40 overs with Kellie Gauci taking two wickets for nine runs in her eight tight overs.
The St. George - Sutherland Women's Cricket Club was established in 2002 when the St. George and the Sutherland women's grade clubs merged.
