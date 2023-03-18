Fines for the illegal removal of trees should be strengthened, Georges River Council told

Fines for the illegal removal of trees should be strengthened, Georges River Council was told last month.
In a motion submitted to last month's council meeting, Councillor Peter Mahoney called for the council to write to the State Government requesting a review of the penalties applicable to illegal tree and shrub works including pruning, removal, poisoning and vandalism.
And he called for higher penalties for the unauthorized destruction of vegetation in environmentally sensitive areas such as riparian zones, areas of high biodiversity value and the foreshore such as the Georges River Foreshore Scenic Protection Area.
Cr Mahoney also requested the council undertakes a community education program to highlight the importance of trees within the environment and the penalties for illegal works such as pruning, removal poisoning and vandalism.
The council will also investigate additional measures to achieve its tree canopy target including the acceleration of Council's Urban Canopy Enhancement program.
"All of us here are well aware of the importance of trees, whether they line our streets or beautify our parks and reserves or home gardens," Councillor Mahoney said.
"They lower carbon emissions, provide shade, are homes to wildlife, prevent erosion and flooding and even add to the value of real estate. The Greater Cities Commission has stated that a 10 per cent increase in Tree Canopy cover across Sydney will lower the land surface temperature by 1.13 degrees.
"Currently our tree canopy cover is around 28 per cent. The state government has committed to a 40 per cent tree canopy cover across Greater Sydney."
"Currently, Council has extensive safeguards in place to protect trees such as the Tree Management Policy, Development Control Plans and the Local Environmental Plan.
"Over the years we have lost many substantial trees for reasons which can be justified. That's progress.
"However, only quite recently, particularly in Peakhurst and Blakehurst wards there has been a marked increase in the loss of substantial and mature trees, in both Council and private ownership, with many appearing to have been illegally removed, lopped, poisoned or otherwise vandalised.
"While officers work diligently to investigate these cases, it would appear that some individuals and companies turn a blind eye towards our Tree Preservation Policy, as unfortunately the fines applicable, which are set by the state government, are far too low to be a strong deterrent. Ryde, The Hills and Ku-ring-ai councils share the same view, and have approached to the state government.
"I therefore look forward to the Minister's review of the penalties for these offences, and thank the Acting General Manager and staff in advance, for implementing an education program and looking into other possible measures to maintain and increase our tree canopy."
Cr Mahoney also asked that the motion be amended so that Council staff undertake research into the benefits of the adoption of Sutherland Shire Council's replacement tree planting policy.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.