Privacy and comfort

"This immaculate two-bedroom villa home positioned at the front of a tidy complex is located in an ultra-convenient yet quiet location in the heart of Oatley," said agent James Walters.
Both of the bedrooms are resplendent with beautiful bay windows featuring plantation shutters along with floor-to-ceiling built-in robes.
"Boasting premium privacy with a sunny north facing aspect this wonderful home also offers a new designer kitchen with stone benchtops, breakfast bar, dishwasher, quality appliances and plenty of storage room."
The bathroom includes a separate bath and shower, while the remaining details of the floorplan include generous living and dining areas with their own plantation shutters and air-conditioning.
Sliding doors in the dining area open onto the sunny paved courtyard with established gardens, making it the perfect place for some outdoor entertaining. For your visitors the courtyard also has handy direct access via a gate leading in from the front of the complex.
Speaking of access, the lock-up garage has internal access direct to the kitchen.
"Tastefully renovated with fresh interiors and neutral colours throughout, if you have been looking for a low-maintenance property this one is for you," James said.
