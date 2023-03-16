St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Westpac Mortdale branch to close

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
The Westpac branch at Mortdale is to close next month.

Westpac will close its Mortdale branch on April 21.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

