Westpac Mortdale branch to close

Westpac will close its Mortdale branch on April 21.
A Westpac spokesperson said customers can continue to access the same cash services locally via Bank@Post at Mortdale Post Office, less than a 100-metres walk from the current branch.
"Changing and declining customer use of branches means that in some instances, we may make a difficult decision to close a branch," the spokesperson said.
"In these instances, we continue to support our customers via telephone, mobile and virtual banking and customers can undertake their transactional banking services via Bank@Post."
"The closest Westpac branches and ATMs are located at 225 Forest Road, Hurstville an eight-minute drive away. Alternatively, customers call us on 132 032 to talk to one of our bankers," the spokesperson said.
"We will be notifying customers in the coming days about these changes and will be directly connecting with them about the services they need to continue to do their banking. For those who are new to digital banking, or may require more assistance with the changes, we provide dedicated support and education to make the transition easier," the spokesperson said.
Last month, Westpac confirmed its branch at 134-36 Railway Parade, Kogarah will relocate around the corner to the St George Bank branch at 4-16 Montgomery Street in mid-May.
"It's important to clarify that Westpac Kogarah branch isn't closing," a Westpac spokesperson said at the time.
"It's relocating to the same location as our St George branch and there is no impact to our employees, other than where they work. This is an important part of our strategy where we are bringing two branches under one roof to support our customers, where it makes sense.
"Our Westpac and St George teams will be working together under one roof in Kogarah from May, 2023," the spokesperson said.
"There are no changes to our operations at our Kogarah corporate site."
The relocation of the Westpac branch from Railway Parade, Kogarah follows the closure of the ANZ Bank at Railway Parade last November.
Banks have closed seven branches in St George or Sutherland Shire since the start of 2021.
ANZ closed its Engadine branch in November 2021 and NAB closed its Heathcote branch in January 2021.
St George closed its branches at Riverwood and Engadine in late 2021 and at Kingsgrove in June last year.
Cronulla lost its St George Bank branch in November 2021 and its Westpac branch in June last year.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
