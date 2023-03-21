A private family haven

There's a lot to love about this home. It has the ease of a single level, the stability and insulation of double brick, the freshness of recent renovation, the usefulness of separate self-contained accommodation, and a great location within walking distance to schools, transport and shops.
Lined with beautiful brushbox timber floors throughout the design of this home features a unique atrium-style garden at its centre.
You'll enjoy multiple separate living areas, and a striking double sided gas fireplace towards the rear of the home. Additionally, the living area at the front of the home could instead be used as a large home office space, or become a fifth bedroom.
Meanwhile the main bedroom incorporates an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The stone and polyurethane kitchen is equipped with quality European appliances, while the butler's pantry also functions as a laundry.
Floor to ceiling bi-fold doors with convenient louver sections open wide to bring the indoors and outdoors together. A spacious undercover entertaining and barbecue area is accompanied by a solar heated resort-style pool and spa set in the level, north-facing rear yard, along with a stand-alone sauna.
The aforementioned self-contained studio is also at the rear.
