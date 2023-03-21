St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
59 Carabella Road, Caringbah

By Prestige Property
March 22 2023 - 8:00am
A private family haven

4 BED | 3 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 59 Carabella Road, Caringbah
  • Auction: 6pm March 28
  • Agency: Location Real Estate Sales & Consulting, Caringbah
  • Contact: Rhiff Larkings 0412 223 099, Michael Larkings 0418 280 583
  • Inspect: By appointment

There's a lot to love about this home. It has the ease of a single level, the stability and insulation of double brick, the freshness of recent renovation, the usefulness of separate self-contained accommodation, and a great location within walking distance to schools, transport and shops.

