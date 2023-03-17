St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Work starts on Stage Two East of Sutherland-Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL)

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
MPs Rob Stokes , Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos with cyclists Glenn Gorick, Steve O'Keefe and Cameron Mort at the sod-turning. Picture by Chris Lane.

There are mixed views as work starts on the Stage Two East of the Sutherland to Cronulla shared cycle-walk path.

