There are mixed views as work starts on the Stage Two East of the Sutherland to Cronulla shared cycle-walk path.
The state government has marked the progress with a sod turning, involving Active Transport Minister Rob Stokes and shire MPs Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos.
However, a leading advocate for the Sutherland-Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) said there was "very little to celebrate".
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre member and former chair Tassia Kolesnikow, said it was "quite disheartening to have the originally excellent route, in which nearly 50 per cent was within the rail corridor, downgraded to busy roads and crossing numerous roads and driveways".
The new section of shared path will run next to Kingsway from Jackson Avenue, just to the east of Westfield, to Denman Avenue, Caringbah.
The route continues down the southern side of Denman Avenue, joining up with the existing shared path in Gannons Road.
Residents in Denman Avenue are up in arms that a large number of trees, that act as an acoustic, privacy and aesthetic screen, will be removed. About 160 trees have been marked for assessment.
Mr Stokes said Sutherland-Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) was "emblematic of how active transport investment could make the lives of local families happier, healthier and more productive".
"This investment means that more people living in the Sutherland Shire can leave the car at home when they need to get to the shops, work, school or to enjoy all that the local area has to offer," he said.
Ms Petinos said the project was "a huge win for the shire".
Mr Speakman said the entire SCATL project was fully funded.
The value of the contract with Transport for NSW's construction partner Sydney Civil for SCATL Stage 2 East is $14.5 million.
"Often it's the smaller pieces of infrastructure that have the biggest impact on the way people enjoy their local area and this project is a win for local residents," Mr Speakman said.
Ms Kolesnikow said Sutherland Shire Environment Centre had been campaigning for a safe, efficient and pleasant route for SCATL for 15 years.
"There is very little to celebrate [with stage two east] as the route is along the south side of the Kingsway, involving a gully and complicated road crossings to the north side near Sutherland Hospital," she said.
"It is then routed along the southern side of Denman Ave, which will inevitably involve the removal of mature trees.
"Apparently, tree removal could be minimised with a very slight concession by Sydney Trains to move their fencing by half a metre.
"Although this would not affect their operations or safety in any way, it is not being considered.
"The optimal route was to have been along the southern side of the rail corridor, which would have minimised tree removals and provided access to a crossing over Gannon's road using the recently upgraded bridge.
"A mature tree canopy is one of the key recommended features within the cycleway toolbox, so it is completely counterintuitive for these beautiful trees to be cut.
"We urge the contractors to negotiate with Sydney trains to move the fencing to conserve as many trees as possible."
Transport for NSW continues to work on a revised route of SCATL stage two west, from Kirrawee to Miranda.
The community has been promised an opportunity to comment later this year.
Detailed design and planning for stage 3 through Woolooware and Cronulla is due to follow.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
