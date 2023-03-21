St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

31 Cable Street, Greenhills Beach

By Sutherland House of the Week
March 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resort style entertainer

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 31 Cable Street, Greenhills Beach
  • Auction: March 29
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: Laura McKay 0409 450 600
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This executive entertainers' home is ideal for families offering the ultimate lifestyle, showcasing a flexible floorplan with a seamless blend of multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining areas," said agent Laura McKay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.