Resort style entertainer

"This executive entertainers' home is ideal for families offering the ultimate lifestyle, showcasing a flexible floorplan with a seamless blend of multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining areas," said agent Laura McKay.
Set over two storeys, you'll find this "home offers refined family luxury with meticulous attention to detail."
In terms of orientation, "the home enjoys a sun-drenched east aspect and is well positioned to direct beach access."
Meanwhile inside the perimeter, it features outdoor entertaining areas "overlooking a sparkling swimming pool that is surrounded by lush landscaped gardens and lawns."
Wander inside and you'll "find a designer chef's kitchen featured within an open plan layout, which makes it perfect for year round entertaining. The kitchen features quality appliances, an impressive butler's pantry and a Vintec wine fridge."
The main bedroom is a private retreat upstairs, "complete with a sun-drenched balcony, walk-in robe and ensuite with a double vanity."
Best of all, the location is very desirable. "Greenhills Beach is a highly sought-after locale as it is close to Cronulla's lifestyle, shops, restaurants and cafes but removed from the hustle and bustle of inner Cronulla. The homes in this family friendly neighbourhood are all newly-built, modern and present a wonderful lifestyle choice for those that love the beachside."
