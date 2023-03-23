St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Menai Public School pupil stands up for juvenile idiopathic arthritis awareness

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Harrison is only 11 years of age but despite appearing to any stranger as a normal boy, he has an 'invisible' chronic condition.

