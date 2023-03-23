Harrison is only 11 years of age but despite appearing to any stranger as a normal boy, he has an 'invisible' chronic condition.
The Menai Public School pupil was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis at age nine. It is a serious, incurable autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the joints, and in Harrison's case, is psoriatic, so it also affects his skin and eyes.
Up to 10,000 children across Australia have the condition. A painful and debilitating illness, it is the most common type of arthritis in children.
But the outlook is positive. Usually, most children do not have active symptoms by the time they become adults. However, if not diagnosed early, it can lead to joint deformities or vision loss.
Harrison was at Parliament House Canberra recently to represent Juvenile Arthritis Foundation Australia (JAFA) for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Week (March 18-25).
His mother Karla Kimber, a teacher at Gymea Technology High School, said the path towards diagnosis was challenging, but she knew something wasn't right, especially as she also suffered from similar symptoms.
"Often parents are told it's just growing pains. A lot of GPs don't know about it - there isn't enough awareness. During COVID-19, all of Harrison's joints started to seize up in his hands," she said.
"His toe swelled and I couldn't get it under control. I thought it was broken. He was telling me he was in pain. When it started to escalate, I was shocked."
The pain then spread to Harrison's feet and knees. One day while bushwalking, he had to lie on the ground because he couldn't go on any further. On the soccer field, he would suddenly limp and cry from the pain.
"He is fully active but then he crashes. Once his energy levels are depleted, he wants to sleep. Sometimes he can't concentrate," Mrs Kimber said.
"He's very much into sport - he plays for Menai Hawks. He just wants to be like his mates, but he has to take breaks. His school has been very supportive in accommodating his needs, with stand-up desks and not having to sit on the ground and move around as much."
Harrison regularly sees a physiotherapist and dietitian. "His daily life affects his mental health quite considerably, so he also sees a psychologist," Mrs Kimber said. "He has meltdowns. It's taken a toll. He's scared it's going to stop him from doing the things he loves."
Daily medication includes, for now, non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs. "We hit our Medicare threshold pretty quickly," Mrs Kimber said. "It's extremely expensive. Last week I nearly spent $1000 on treatment and support, but now finally he's covered by NDIS."
Harrison says despite being scared at first, he knows what to expect each day.
"I feel somewhat normal and I'm not in pain so I can do all my normal things," he said. "On bad days, I feel pain anywhere in my body, I am tired, my eyes are red and just want to sleep. Sometimes I get really angry and it makes me sad. I have regular blood tests to check how my body is going. I am determined to live a full and happy life and not let it stop me doing the things that I love."
The first-ever comprehensive national survey of the cost of juvenile arthritis and childhood rheumatic diseases in Australia launched this year. JAFA has commissioned researchers from the University of Sydney to conduct the landmark national 'Cost of Illness Study.' The study will provide information to address knowledge and evidence gaps about the financial impact of juvenile arthritis on the health system, on families and on the economy, and will inform future national health policy and planning to improve services and support for juvenile arthritis.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
