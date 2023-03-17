St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Liberals pledge $18 million for Kogarah Public School upgrade

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 17 2023 - 2:30pm
NSW Premier, Dom Perrottet and Liberal candidate for Kogarah, Craig Chung outside Kogarah Public School this week making a $18 million commitment to the school's upgrade.

Kogarah Public School will receive an $18 million upgrade under a re-elected Perrottet government.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

