Liberals pledge $18 million for Kogarah Public School upgrade

Kogarah Public School will receive an $18 million upgrade under a re-elected Perrottet government.
Kogarah Public School is running at an estimated 150 cer cent capacity and being hemmed-in by numerous new highrise neighbours which is causing safety, health and privacy concerns for students and staff.
Last month, Kogarah MP and NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns committed $12 million to upgrade Kogarah Public School if he wins office.
This week Premier Dom Perrottet joined Liberal candidate for Kogarah, Craig Chung at the school to announce the $18 million upgrade commitment.
"We are committed to rebuilding the classrooms and critical infrastructure at Kogarah Public School," Mr Chung said.
"Part of that $18 million upgrade will be a new hall and staff facilities."
"I met with the P&C and the Rebuild Kogarah Public School supporters to hear their concerns and lobbied the Premier to commit to its upgrade.
"This is part of the Liberal's $1.2 billion commitment to build new and rebuilding existing schools."
Mr Chung said that Mr Perrottet had seen the impact of massive development right up to the boundary of the school.
"What comes from this development is more kids living in the area and the need to build more infrastructure.
"We are the only party that has a track record of supporting education infrastructure renewal. It's important to remember that the last Labor government closed schools.
"And it's critical to remember that this Liberal government has strong record of economic management."
Mr Chung paid tribute to the Kogarah Public School community.
"They gave me a well-balanced case and took me on a tour of the school. Clearly the school needs new classrooms to replace the demountables.
"I'm greatly surprised that the council has allowed such significant multi-storey development right up the the boundary of the school which has impacted on its solar access and privacy. I'll be the first person to approach the Labour-led council and the new Planning Minister saying we need to consider carefully when we build highrise next to schools."
The Liberals have also committed $300,000 in funding for Kogarah Community Services to continue its Intergenerational program which brings school children and seniors together in the community.
Mr Chung made the announcement during a visit to Kogarah Community Services with Oatley MP Mark Coure.
"The Intergenerational program is a great way for younger people to experience those who have gone before and to allow older people to know what the young are thinking. It's important to create that connection in the community.
"This $300,000 commitment to funding over three years will allow Kogarah Community Services to continue the program."
Mr Chung said his reception while out campaigning has been extremely positive.
"I sense people are really keen to embrace the long-term financial plan of the Liberal Government," he said.
"I'm hearing that the economic headwinds before us are impacting families. People are uncertain about the economic times ahead.
"They are embracing the Liberal's economic management and the experience we have with it.
"Some people may be saying the Liberals have had 12 years and perhaps there should be change.
"What I say is that if you have had an excellent teacher for your children for 12 years, why would you change that teacher?
"It's the same with the government. Why would you change it?"
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
