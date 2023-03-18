Weekly Wrap: Three cheers for Blake Johnston

Hello readers,
Talk about a mega effort ... Blake Johnston proved he's a man of his word this week, completing an exhausting 40 hours in the North Cronulla surf to raise funds for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation and awareness to mental health issues.
Along to way to setting the new world record, Johnston was joined in the water by a who's who of Shire locals, including the Leader's own John Veage.
John was there when Johnston kicked off the ride at 1am on Thursday morning and was there at the 40 hour mark to capture the epic moment when Johnston and board returned to the beach.
This week I want to give special mention to Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf, who raised more than $40,000 by losing his celebrated locks as part of the World's Greatest Shave 2023 for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Rudolf had no hesitation adding his star power to the cause, and set out to raise $20,000 in return for losing all of his head hair, including his beard and eyebrows.
"After being known for my football, I'm probably recognised for my luscious long locks. It's been a while since I've had a proper haircut, in fact - I haven't cut my hair since I joined the Sharks almost four years ago - but what better time to do it than in support of the World's Greatest Shave?," he said.
"The Leukaemia Foundation do outstanding work, and if shaving my head and raising some funds helps them in some small way, then it will be more than worthwhile."
In other news, well known business. Greens Footwear, have taken the council to task over the plan to build an unfenced children's playground in front of their shop as part of the Cronulla Town Centre upgrade.
The family business, which has operated in Cronulla for more than 60 years, fears the play area, designed for children up to five years of age, will create safety issues as well as take away business.
"The play space will not have a gate, so there will be young children running around and lots of prams, scooters and bikes, which will partially block pedestrian pathways," said proprietor Robert Green.
Mr Green and his daughter Lucy Hodson, who operate the footwear business together, said they agreed the mall needed an upgrade. They feel the money being spent on the playground, and a second one further along the mall, could be better spent.
The business has an online petition: www.change.org/p/change-the-position-of-the-southern-playground-in-the-cronulla-mall-upgrade?redirect=false
