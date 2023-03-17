St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Liberals promise $1.5m for new playing surface at Buckle Reserve at Menai

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Liberal candidate for Holsworthy Tina Ayyad made the announcement with club officials and Sutherland Shire councillors. Picture supplied

The Liberals have promised $1.5 million to upgrade Buckle Reserve, the home of Menai Hawks Junior Soccer Club, if the government is re-elected.

