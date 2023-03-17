The Liberals have promised $1.5 million to upgrade Buckle Reserve, the home of Menai Hawks Junior Soccer Club, if the government is re-elected.
Proposed improvements include a new natural turf surface and drainage.
Liberal candidate for Holsworthy Tina Ayyad made the announcement with club and council representatives.
Ms Ayyad said the upgrade would allow Buckle Reserve to host even more games and training, regardless of the weather.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said in a statement, "We know rain has put a dampener on sport in recent years, so it's important our local sports infrastructure is upgraded to allow greater access to community facilities for everyone to enjoy".
"Investments like this in community sport infrastructure are only possible because of the Liberal and Nationals long-term economic plan to keep NSW moving forward," he said.
Menai Hawks Football Club president Nigel Essex said the upgraded playing surface would help keep local kids playing football as much as possible.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
