Yoon Cheon Lim celebrates centenary birthday at Kingsgrove Community Centre

Yoon Cheon Lim gave up playing table tennis only several months ago at the age of 99.
It wasn't lack of energy that forced him to give up his favourite sport, but failing eyesight.
But table tennis is the only thing he has given up in what is an active and independent life.
TMr Lim celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, February 17 with a party at his second home, the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre surrounded by his family and many friends.
This included his four children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The celerations even included a visit and congratulations from NSW Labor leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns.
Mr Lim was born in Malaysia in 1923 and worked hard as a fitter and turner to support his family.
He came to Australia in 1988 for a family reunion and liked it so much he decided to stay.
He particularly liked the clean air and good lifestyle.
Mr Lim has always been very active, still lives independently, goes for a daily walk and still catches public transport.
Every Friday he travels to the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre to meet friends and socialise with the Chinese seniors group of which is is the oldest member.
Mr Lim first came to Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre almost 30 years ago to learn English and has formed many long-term friendships.
At the centre he loves to sing Cantonese opera which he says is good for his memory.
And he loves to sing 'I Am Australian' in English, the song by Bruce Woodley of The Seekers and made famous in the Qantas ad.
He is an expert at Mahjong and teaches his friends at the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre how to play.
And he gets up in the early hours before every visit and makes his favourite Chinese dessert to share with everyone at the centre
"He says Australia has been good for him and he's very grateful. He's had a good life here. He's been very blessed," Mr Lim said speaking through one of the volunteers at the centre, Theresa Wu.
"He wishes people younger than him to have a longer life than him," Theresa said.
"He hopes the centre will flourish for years to come so everyone there can turn 100 and celebrate."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
