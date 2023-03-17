Norm's matchless art finds a permanent home

Sydney's Harbour Bridge has been described as the bridge that can't be matched.
But Miranda's matchstick man, Norm Grundy has done his best to try.
A retired carpenter, Norm, 87, has built his own matchstick versions of Sydney's landmarks over four decades including the Sydney Opera House, St Andrew's Cathedral, St Mary's Cathedral and the Queen Victoria Building.
His first was a model of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, built in 1980 using 75,000 matchsticks and taking an estimated 1,000 hours.
Each of his matchstick models is based on the building's original plans.
"In 1979 I got a copy of the Bridge's original plans from the Department of Main Roads," he said.
Norm has kept a meticulous record of the number of hours and matches he has used for each model.
Norm completed his model of the Sydney Town Hall in 1981 using 80,000 matchsticks and taking 1,100 hours.
His Sydney Opera House, completed in 2012, used 50,000 matchsticks and took 1,100 hours to build, while his model of St Mary's Cathedral, completed in December 2012, used 75,000 matchsticks and took over 1,700 hours.
His biggest work was his model of St Andrew's Cathedral, completed in 2014 and taking 1,891 hours to build using 89,813 matchsticks.
His scale model of the Queen Victoria Building used 89,600 matchsticks, measures two-metres long by 400mm wide, and took 2,000 hours to complete.
He loaned his model of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the offices of BridgeClimb in 2020 to mark the bridge's 88th anniversary and has let them keep it there on permanent display.
This week, his model of the bridge was given pride of place in a new, dedicated display area in the mezzanine of BridgeClimb where the walkers congregate before they go onto the bridge.
Norm and his wife Rhonda attended the unveiling of the model in its new home on Friday, March 17.
Norm said he hopes his models help people to appreciate the original buildings.
His models of St Mary's Cathedral and St Andrew's Cathedral are on permanent display in those buildings.
But he still needs to find a home for his model of the Sydney Opera House and Queen Victoria Building.
"This model of the bridge has meant a lot to me for it was my first effort and a big part of my life for 43 years," Norm said.
"I'm grateful it has found such a wonderful resting place where it can be shared by many.
"I know I am leaving the bridge in very good hands," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.