The 2023 School Sport Australia Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships opened last weeks triathlon festival in Tasmania .
The Devonport Aquathlon tripled as the Tasmanian Aquathlon and World Qualifying Event for the 2024 World Triathlon Multisport titles in Townsville.
Cronulla Tri Club members Kyle Mason and Petra Fransen were the Sutherland Shires All Schools National Triathlon participants in Devonport.
The Club Juniors took out the Gold Medals at the NSW All Schools Triathlon held at Penrith February 23, Kyle Mason (Intermediate) and Petra Fransen (Junior)
Kyle Mason was the 7th (1st NSW Intermediate boy) competitor home whilst Petra was the 6th Junior Female (1st NSW Junior girl) home
In the Mixed Team relay Kyle in the Intermediate mixed team 1 finished with the Silver medal and clubmate Petra in the All age relay brought home a Bronze.
They are both part of the Tri NSW Billigence Pathways Series.
