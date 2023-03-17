St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police officer charged following alleged domestic violence incident at Bonnet Bay

Updated March 18 2023 - 7:26am, first published 6:59am
A police officer has been charged following an alleged domestic violence-related incident in Bonnet Bay.

