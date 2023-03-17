Police officer charged following alleged domestic violence incident at Bonnet Bay

A police officer has been charged following an alleged domestic violence-related incident in Bonnet Bay.
A police statement said officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were called to a home at Bonnet Bay shortly after 10pm on Thursday March 16 following a report of a domestic dispute.
"Police will allege a 40-year-old woman assaulted officers at the scene and resisted arrest," the statement said.
"She was taken to Hurstville Police Station where she was charged with four counts of assault police, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic).
"The woman - a senior constable attached to the Central Metropolitan Region - was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday March 22.
"The officer is not currently in the workplace and her employment status is under review."
