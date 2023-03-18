Labor promises $6 million upgrade for Riverwood Community Centre

NSW Labor has announced that Riverwood Community Centre will receive a $6 million upgrade if Labor wins the State election on March 25.
The Riverwood Community Centre board members, staff, volunteers, and community members came together on May 15 to share the funding commitment made by Labor candidate for Oatley, Ashvini Ambihaipahar.
Ms Ambihaipahar said, "We are very excited to announce that an elected Chris Minns Labor Government will deliver $6 million to upgrade the Riverwood Community Centre.
"Riverwood Community Centre supports our community from birth and childhood to youth, adulthood, and the elderly.
"They are invaluable to the Oatley community.
"The Riverwood Community Centre has supported the community for close to 50 years, and has 1,000 locals receiving support and using the services each week.
"This funding would provide the opportunity to upgrade and transform Riverwood Community Centre's capacity and quality of service.
"Only a Chris Minns Labor Government will ensure our community are supported."
Earlier this year, Riverwood Community Centre expressed disappointment after learning that its funding proposal under the NSW Government's WestInvest Programme to upgrade the Centre's capacity to meet the growing needs of the local diverse community was unsuccessful.
Since then, the Riverwood Community Centre board's chairperson, Karl Saleh has written to the NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, and the Labor Opposition Leader, Chris Minns, urging them to take immediate action to restore funding for upgrading the centre and deliver the needed infrastructure to our local community.
"It was wonderful to see progress being made by NSW opposition Labor leader Chris Minns and Labor candidate for Oatley Ash Ambihaipahar, who listened to the voice of our local community by announcing a six-million-dollar election commitment to upgrade Riverwood Community Centre under an elected NSW Labor Government on March 25," Mr Saleh Said.
"Our thanks to NSW opposition Labor leader Chris Minns and Labor candidate for Oatley Ash Ambihaipahar, for their support with regard to this exciting project," he said.
