Labor promises $6 million upgrade for Riverwood Community Centre

By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 18 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:00pm
The Riverwood Community Centre board members, staff, volunteers, and community members came together on May 15 to share the funding commitment made by Labor candidate for Oatley, Ashvini Ambihaipahar.

NSW Labor has announced that Riverwood Community Centre will receive a $6 million upgrade if Labor wins the State election on March 25.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

