Rockdale Park trees dying

Bayside Council is investigating the death of dozens of trees in historic Rockdale Park.
On a visit to the park last week, The Leader counted about 35 trees that are dying and dead.
Many are believed to be more than forty years old and include conifers and Himalayan pines.
"Council is aware of a number of dead and dying trees in Rockdale Park and is waiting for the results of recent soil tests and an arborist's report so the correct remedial action can be taken to improve the health of these trees," a council spokesperson said.
Local resident Kim Cadogan first noticed last August that a number of trees were dying.
"They were losing their leaves and turning brown. I started counting and got up to 35 that were either dying or dead," Ms Cadogan said.
"Since there I've realised that there are more starting to die There is a corridor of dead trees circling the park."
Ms Cadogan contacted the council a number of times throughout January and finally wrote to Rockdale MP Steve Kamper and Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry.
In a letter to Ms Cadogan, Cr Curry advised that samples have been taken from the trees of concern and sent to pathology for testing.
"Once council receives the results ascertain the cause of their decline a decision will be be regarding what further action is required," Cr Curry said.
Ms Cadogan also heard from a council tree officer who said the council believed the trees may be affected by pine wilt and is now awaiting on test results.
"We have so little tree canopy left. If the council has to remove these dead trees as well then heaven help us," she said.
"The wildlife in the park will lose their natural habitat. The council is continuously saying that we need to go green and yet we have got a park that is dying.
"Sydney Water will be removing trees along Muddy Creek, trees have been cut down along the F6 tunnel and Georges River Council is to remove 54 trees for the Carss Park pool site remediation. In a nutshell we have lost so many trees already."
The 3.2 ha park in West Botany Street is one of Rockdale's earliest public parks and is considered unique within the Bayside local government area due to its dense plantings of ornamental conifers and rare tree species.
Bayside Council completed a major upgrade of Rockdale Park in 2020 which saw a new playground, a new water feature with reflection ponds, new pedestrian bridge, shallow pools and water plants, new park furniture, including seats and picnic areas, bubblers, barbecue and bike racks, a new footpath along West Botany Street.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
