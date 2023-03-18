St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale Park trees dying

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:34pm, first published March 18 2023 - 2:57pm
Rockdale resident Kim Cadogan first noticed last August that a number of trees in Rockdale Park were dying. Picture: John Veage

Bayside Council is investigating the death of dozens of trees in historic Rockdale Park.

