The only good thing for Dragons fans after the Broncos smashed their team is the upcoming Battle of Brisbane is now set to be the most anticipated premiership match of this year.
The Dragons side who had a dominant victory over the Titans last week looked half interested until the Queenslander piled on four tries in nine minutes to beat them 40-18 at Suncorp Stadium in Multicultural Round.
There has been a shifting dynamic in the NRL and NRLW playing ranks in recent seasons, with almost 50% of athletes sharing Pacific Islander and Mori identity and the theme is 'Stronger Together' with players from all the clubs sharing their heritage.
The Broncos trailed 16-8 at halftime and the scores were locked at 18-18 until the 71st minute but they finished too strong to ensure an epic build up to the historic clash with their new cross-town rivals on Friday night.
The Dragons opened the scoring through winger Mat Feagai in the sixth minute were on top for the first 40 minutes but a two-point field goal on the last play of the first half by Broncos captain Adam Reynolds narrowed the deficit to 16-8 at the interval and it was a different game after the break.
The second half comeback was built on back of Brisbane completing 17 of their 19 sets of possession and producing 13 offloads to four by the Dragons which really showed on the scoreboard.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he was still really was really impressed with their resolve.
"There was nothing in the game for 70 minutes and then it was a bizarre last 10.
"They were really tough conditions out there and one team was going to crack. Unfortunately I think we only had 10 sets to their 20 by that stage and five inside their 20 [metre zone] to their 25, so it just told in the end.
"We were way on top and for 70 minutes we had struggled and scrapped to stay in the game. At 18-18, whoever scored next was going to win the game and in the end you look at the scoreboard,
"They are the best team in the comp over the three rounds " he said
In good news the Dragons announced the extension of Toby and Ryan Couchman's playing contracts through to the end of the 2025 season.
The 19-year-old Thirroul Butchers juniors signed the upgraded contracts just before Toby made his NRL debut in the win over the Titans.
Jack de Belin is at least another week away with his calf injury and the Dragons now host the Sharks and Dolphins in the next two weeks before travelling to the Gold Coast to take on the Titans again.
