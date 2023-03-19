St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Liberals make $40 million commitment to rebuild Carss Park Pool

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:54pm
NSW Treasurer MattKean made the announcment on a visit to Carss Park this morning with Oatley MP Mark Coure, Liberals candidate for Kogarah Craig Chung and Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu.

The NSW Liberals have made a $40 million commitment to rebuild the Carss Park Pool.

Local News

