Liberals make $40 million commitment to rebuild Carss Park Pool

The NSW Liberals have made a $40 million commitment to rebuild the Carss Park Pool.
Treasurer Matt Kean said a re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government would help the Georges River Council rebuild the pool as a state-of-the-art aquatic centre.
Mr Kean made the announcment on a visit to Carss Park this morning with Oatley MP Mark Coure, Liberals candidate for Kogarah Craig Chung and Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu.
The upgraded facility would include a new multi-use 50-metre pool ad a 25-metre learn-to-swim pool, a splash pool, gym, fitness area, cafe and 184 additional car spaces.
Oately MP Mark Coure said the investment will help the local council return a much-loved pool back to the Ste George area.
"Olympians, word record holders and locals have been using this iconic facility for generations and I know how much restoring it to its former glory will mean to everyone," Mr Coure said.
"This investment is so much more than return a pool to St George, but it is recognising the history and importance it carried and I am proud to say that it is the NSW Liberals and Nationals that are sanding up to help make its return a reality."
