Neglected area in front of Taren Point noise wall finally gets some attention

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:47am, first published 6:45am
Greg Daffen in the neglected area between the noise wall and Taren Point Road. Picture by John Veage

Taren Point resident Greg Daffen has been complaining for two years about the overgrown state of the area in front of the noise wall next to the southern approach to Captain Cook Bridge.

