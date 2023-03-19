Taren Point resident Greg Daffen has been complaining for two years about the overgrown state of the area in front of the noise wall next to the southern approach to Captain Cook Bridge.
He may finally see some action... coincidentally as the state election is being held.
A spokesman for Transport for NSW told the Leader, "This noise wall provides significant benefit for a vast number of residents living near this busy corridor".
"People will understand that ongoing weather events over recent years have seen a necessary focus on road surface maintenance, however at the beginning of March Transport for NSW directed maintenance teams to improve landscaping at this site," the spokesman said.
"Weather permitting, we are expecting work to commence in the coming days."
The 360 metre long noise wall was built at a cost of $3.45 million in late 2020.
Fifty one trees were cut down and replaced with new plantings.
Mr Daffen said the area had been largely neglected since, with infrequent visits by a contractor to mow the grass.
"You can see for yourself driving past," he said.
"It's been two years now, I've had conversations with the local member [Miranda MP Eleni Petinos], who always contacts the Minister for Roads Natalie Ward in writing, but the end result is the same, the area looks disgusting.
"The infrastructure was not asked for by the local residents, cost a huge amount of money and is now neglected.
"All the residents are totally fed up with this situation and the contractor used to maintain simple infrastructure."
Mr Daffen said the response by Transport for NSW to the Leader was "the same thing I've heard for two years".
"However, maybe with an election this month something positive might come of it," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.