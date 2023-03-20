St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns commits to school counselling boost

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 20 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns has vowed to provide more funds to support student well-being. File picture

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has pledged party support to lift the well-being of students in schools, by investing $75 million to recruit an additional 250 (FTE) counsellors in the next term.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

