NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has pledged party support to lift the well-being of students in schools, by investing $75 million to recruit an additional 250 (FTE) counsellors in the next term.
One in seven children aged four to 11 are experiencing mental health disorders, according to the Black Dog Institute.
The shortage of school counsellors has been identified as a reason for decreased attendance in schools.
Productivity Commission data showed that school attendance in NSW public schools dropped to 85.2 per cent in 2022, down from 92.4 per cent in 2015 with NSW - now below the national attendance average of 85.6 per cent.
Labor states that there is one counsellor for every 650 students. A 2017 parliamentary inquiry recommended one counsellor for every 500 students.
Data from the NSW Government shows that 1688 NSW public schools do not have a full-time student counsellor. Labor aims to reach a ratio of one counsellor for every 500 students.
"We need to make sure our students can achieve their potential at school, and that means supporting them when they need it," Mr Minns said.
"Too often we see school counsellors booked up and students either avoid or miss out on getting support."
But the NSW Government announced earlier in 2023 that students in public school would benefit from a new range of evidence-based well-being programs that have been reviewed and quality assured.
The catalogue has been informed by a commissioned Literature Review undertaken by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute. While schools will be encouraged to utilise the catalogue, schools can still choose programs that meet local needs and deliver results for their students.
Close to 50 programs are available to NSW public schools under the three initial themes of Behaviour, Sense of Belonging and Resilience. The number of programs and themes in the catalogue will increase throughout 2023.
It also recently announced a Student Well-being Innovation Fund of $3.2 million that will support capacity building and provide seed funding for new and innovative programs that will one day seek to be on the quality assured catalogue.
"Sourcing appropriate and high-quality programs is not always easy for schools, taking time and often requiring specialist knowledge. This catalogue takes out the guesswork and administrative burden, giving school leaders more confidence in their decisions around what external providers they use to support students," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.