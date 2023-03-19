St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale sitting on top

John Veage
By John Veage
March 20 2023 - 8:00am
The 5-1 scoreline saw Rockdale Ilinden record their sixth straight win and Alec Urosevski's 100th goal for his club. Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden flexed its muscles with a dominant performance smashing the Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 in a stunning second half display of goals making it six successive wins in red hot conditions at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

