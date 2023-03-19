Rockdale Ilinden flexed its muscles with a dominant performance smashing the Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 in a stunning second half display of goals making it six successive wins in red hot conditions at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
Rockdale Ilinden captain Alec Urosevski and diminutive midfielder Brendan Cholakian combined for three goals to lead their side to victory.
At the start of the game the match was mainly played in the midfield with both sides giving each other minimal attacking chances in the steamy conditions.
With both clubs scoring 13 goals each heading into the clash many thought it would be a goal-fest.
However, the first goal wouldn't come until after the clock passed 45 minutes when Urosevski made no mistake with a penalty in the bottom left-hand corner, gifting his side the advantage heading into the break.
The second half was a different story of attack with Rockdale upping the ante and Cholakian would score a goal he worked so hard for in the 48th minute.
After multiple attempts, Urosevski would find the back of the net once again in the 53rd minute thanks to a Cholakian assist. However, this goal wasn't just any goal for the club hero.
It was his 100th for Illinden as the home fans rejoiced in cheers and joy with the striker rightfully congratulating Cholakian who played a part in achieving this personal milestone - it was also his tenth goal of the 2023 NPL NSW Men's campaign.
After the game, Alec Urosevski spoke about what it meant to reach the goal milestone and the dominant second half performance by his teammates.
"It means a lot.-It's a club that I've been around for 10 years. Good history, I love the fans here and it's an honour to get a hundred goals.
"I love the club and they love me back, so it's the least I can do," Urosevski said.
"We knew we're fit. We've got a fit team and the subs coming on did a great job," he said on the destructive second half performance.
"We knew to stick to the game plan and we knew if we did we'll get away with the win."
The high flying Ilinden team now face Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC away on Friday March 24.
