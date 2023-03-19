In the end it was all too much for Harrison Crowe, fresh back from a hit-and-run mission to Augusta, Georgia, for next month's Masters-in defence of his PLAY TODAY NSW Open Crown on the weekend.
Crowe finished 29th-10 shots behind, as the 26 yr old Mercurial David Micheluzzi pulled off a stunning last-day coup at Rich River to win his third tournament of a remarkable season at the PLAY TODAY NSW Open on Sunday.
Crowe has been somewhat of a jet-setter over the last month, In preparation for his Masters' tilt, he has spent the last few weeks in the states getting a glimpse of what will be in front of him in April.
He arrived back in Sydney just last Thursday and will spend little more than a week here before returning to the United States.
"There's a lot has happened in the last 12 months, and it kind of kicked off really at this event last year," Crowe reflected.
"It's been a bit a bit of a whirlwind!" he said
Crowe who comes from Bexley and plays out of St. Michael's GC last year won the NSW Amateur, then the NSW Open at Concord, and in November, victory in the Asia Pacific Amateur locked away the 22-year-old's trip to the famed cathedral in the Pines.
He said it was a an unusual feeling playing last week because he came back to the NSW Open as a defending champion.
"I haven't experienced it before, and I think the nerves definitely were there. But knowing that I've done it before Is going to help me to have another great week."
Crowe said it was surreal when asked to describe what it felt like to be at Augusta after years of only watching the tournament on TV.
"You see it all on TV, how well it's manicured and how everything works when you get there.
"It's a different kind of feeling when you're playing the course, and it's quite long."
"TV definitely doesn't do it justice. I mean, I went a month prior and nothing really looks out of place. It's pretty, pretty surreal."
Crowe said the reconnaissance mission was effective, and he realized a few areas of his game would have to be on point.
"It's quite long, and there's a lot of new tees, so I know my Driver must be perfect. You've got to chip it well and be a bit creative, too, but I like that sort of golf."
With his game trending in the right direction, Crowe said before he played the NSW Open that the experience of Rich River last week would be a big help when he flies out next week.
"I've been posting good results and hopefully I'm starting to peak at the right time."
" If you can take advantage off the tee, you're going to have a lot of opportunities.
"The greens are really true, so if you miss putts, you've got no one else to blame but yourself."
Its the golfers mantra, but there's bigger things to come for the young man.
Crowes last round on Sunday was a 66, his best of the tournament so he is heading in the right direction.
