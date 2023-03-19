St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Libs promise 20 per cent cut in Opal fare cap from May 1

By Murray Trembath
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
Train at Sutherland station. Picture by John Veage

Commuters are being promised Opal fare savings of up to $480 a year if the Coalition is returned at Saturday's election.

