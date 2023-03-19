Commuters are being promised Opal fare savings of up to $480 a year if the Coalition is returned at Saturday's election.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the weekly Opal cap would be cut by 20 per cent - from $50 to $40 and from $25 to $20 for concession holders from May 1.
Mr Perrottet said this would make a big difference to family budgets, putting more money back in their pockets for other weekly essentials.
"We recognise there are significant household budget pressures right now and that is why we will deliver significant cost relief for commuters," Mr Perrottet said.
"For the average commuter who hits the cap every week and works 11 months of the year, this could provide up to $480 in transport cost relief.
"Commuters will be able to travel across the entire transport network - on our ferries, trains, metro, buses and light rail services - as many times as they like without paying more than $40 a week, while students and concession holders will only pay $20 a week."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
