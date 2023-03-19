St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Labor candidate for Miranda Simon Earle announces funding commitments to shire community organisations and projects

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 9:40am
Simon Earle and staff of Gymea Community Aid, who have been promised funding for kitchenette renovations. Picture supplied

Labor has promised one-off payments to assist a range of community organisations and projects in Sutherland Shire if the party is elected to government on Saturday.

