Up to $7,000 in funding for a new telephone system for Crossroads Community Care.

Up to $37,000 for vehicle maintenance and running costs for Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation.

Up to $40,000 to replace windows and supply and install new doors for Como-Jannali Junior Soccer Club clubhouse.

Up to $50,000 in partial funding for an outdoor area for Project Youth.

Up to $50,000 in partial funding for repairs to the roof at Sylvania Heights Community Youth Club.