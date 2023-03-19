Labor has promised one-off payments to assist a range of community organisations and projects in Sutherland Shire if the party is elected to government on Saturday.
The commitments were announced by the Labor candidate for Miranda Simon Earle.
"It's been a privilege to meet with so many of the wonderful staff and volunteers of the organisations at the heart of our shire community," Mr Earle said.
"That's why I'm pleased to announce that if NSW Labor forms government, funds will be contributed to local projects and organisations".
Mr Earle said the payments would include:
Mr Earle said the payments would be capped, one-off and non-recurrent, and would be available following a validation process after July 1, 2023.
"Having been involved over many years with not-for-profit organisations as a volunteer, employee and currently as a CEO, I understand the unique role they play, as well as the challenges they face," he said.
"I know that funding is critical to their ability to deliver the social and health benefits only they can provide for people in the Shire.
"The commitments announced by NSW Labor will ensure these organisations can continue providing the services that so many of us rely upon and benefit from every day."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.