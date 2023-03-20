The Raiders won their first game for 2023, extending their winning streak over the Sharks with a 24-20 win at GIO Stadium on Sunday night in Multicultural Round.
Canberra have now won their past nine games against the Sharks, a record dating back to 2019.
Corey Horsburgh, who crossed for the first double of his NRL career, steered the Raiders to their first win of the season against a Sharks team that came home strong after trailing by 14 in the second half.
It was too little too late even though the Sharks were kept in the contest for most of the match through the class of Braydon Trindall who picked up 2 Dally M Points.
The Sharks halfback Trindall will require attention on an ankle injury despite finishing the game but Nicho Hynes will finally be fit to play Fitzgibbon said.
Cronulla scored first on the left edge with Ronaldo Mulitalo busting the line open before finding Will Kennedy in support for his fourth try of the season.
Sharks fans started ticking off their footy tipping result until a lacklustre second half from the Sharks early, which included four penalties and two errors inside eight minutes, allowed the Raiders to strike twice before Royce Hunt was sin-binned for lashing out at Horsburgh.
The loss of Hunt didn't affect the Sharks as much as it could've with Trindall setting up Jesse Ramien on the right edge in his 100th NRL match.
Another try to the visitors by Briton Nikora forced a four-point ball game with 15 minutes remaining but the Raiders held firm defensively with a couple of big plays to secure the win.
The Sharks completed at 87% for the match but could only manage three linebreaks to Canberra's six.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said they showed every one of the 14,500 people how resilient their football team is.
"We didn't ice a few moments over the last couple of weeks and I thought we'd been unlucky with a few things like 50-50 calls and not getting the bounce of the ball where we could've been winners in one or two games."
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they were obviously disappointed.
"We're getting ourselves into some good games for the neutrals.
"I thought our discipline was crucial at the end and we had some fundamental errors.
"I like the way we responded when we were behind the eight ball though. We went down swinging and fell short there." he said
"We've got to tune the footy up a little bit, we've got some things to work on."
They had better work fast because this week is the only game they have to win -they play their neighbours the Dragons in a must win match for both teams at Kogarah in a cross-town rival battle to saviour in Round 4.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.