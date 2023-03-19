Sharks stars tackle racism

Hynes said visiting the school brought back memories.
I think it's about teaching kids what it means to be diverse. The world is travelling at a different pace... when they get a bit older they can educate their friends, family members and their kids and wives and partners.- Ronaldo Mulitalo
"When I was a little kid at school I was thrilled to bits any time an NRL player, or anyone who looked like an NRL player - it might have been just a local footy player - came to talk to us," he said.
"So, to come back and have an impact on the next generation of kids, and especially do it here in the shire where they're all big Sharkies fans, it humbles me."
Kennedy said, "It feels great to make a difference by being a part of the program. I love what the Sharks are doing".
Mulitalo said it was important for the "young kids to learn about racism because they will carry the torch in the years ahead".
"I think it's about teaching kids what it means to be diverse," he said. "The world is travelling at a different pace, so I think it's important when they get a bit older they educate their friends, family members and their own kids and wives and partners."
Information conveyed in a slide show included that the impact of racism included ongoing feelings of sadness, depression and being left out, a constant fear of being verbally or physically attacked, not wanting to go to school and having little or no trust in anyone except family.
Suggested actions if racism was witnessed included:
Sharks Have Heart head of community and government relations Jessica Macartney said, with one in five Australians at one point in their lives experiencing racism, and three out of four indigenous Australians experiencing it regularly, the Sharks brand and the profile of the players could play a valuable role in promoting the anti-racism message.
