Early voting centres have been busy since opening on Saturday, and many voters will have had their say by Election Day, March 25.
Sandra Richardson, the election manager for the seat of Miranda, said close to 2000 votes were cast on Saturday.
Miranda voters have a choice of five early voting centres, some of which are shared with neighbouring electorates of Cronulla, Heathcote and Holsworthy.
Ms Richardson said, with only one week available for in-person early voting, centres were expected to be busy for the rest of the week, although there was still plenty of opportunity.
Early voting centres are open from 8.30am to 5.30pm every day, except Thursday when they will remain open until 8pm and Friday when they will close at 6pm.
Voting on Election Day is from 8am until 6pm'and closes at 6pm sharp.
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said voting was compulsory for all enrolled electors in NSW and there were penalties for failing to vote.
"One of the best ways to plan your vote is by using the Find my electorate tool on the NSW Electoral Commission website," he said.
"This is an easy way to find information relating to your electorate, nearest voting or early voting centre and opening times, candidates and more, all in one place.
"Recent elections held in Australia, at the Federal, State and local government levels, have seen a marked increase in the number of voters turning out to early vote in-person.
"If you will not be able to vote on election day and are eligible to vote early, find your local early voting centre today."
Of the four seats covering Sutherland Shire, Heathcote is expected to be the only one that changes hands.
A boundaries adjustment since the last election gives Labor candidate Maryanne Stuart a 1.7 per cent margin over sitting L:iberal Lee Evans.
Mr Evans has been left with little high-profile support, indicating the seat is seen by the Liberal Party as a lost cause.
However, Mr Evans says he is getting a positive response from voters, and believes he can defeat Ms Stuart for the third time.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
