St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Big-rollup to early voting centres in the shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Party volunteers prepare to greet voters at the early voting centre in Cronulla Central. Picture by Chris Lane

Early voting centres have been busy since opening on Saturday, and many voters will have had their say by Election Day, March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.