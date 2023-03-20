A Year 5 Heathcote Public School pupil has raised the stakes in support of the Leukaemia Foundation, rustling up more than $4500 in this year's World's Greatest Shave.
The major annual national fundraiser saw the young schoolgirl brave the chop in front of her peers and teachers on March 17.
She was inspired to participate this year after reading an article about the fundraiser.
"She then completed some research to understand the cause and the need and was determined to raise as much as she could to help those living with blood cancer," her mother Tracie, said.
"She has always worn her hair long but was determined to shave it off for the World's Greatest Shave. She told the school, her friends and family about it, and printed flyers with QR codes to hand out.
"The Heathcote school community has been super supportive, with teachers and students all donating, along with friends and family members."
Tilda's hair was plaited before it was snipped off, with her mum, father Sam and grandparents Phyliss and Peter all chopping off one plait each, in front of a cheering crowd of about 70 people. Her hair was donated to Sustainable Salons.
"It was wonderful to have so many people cheer her on and support her, the Heathcote school community and our friends and family really helped make this special for her," Mrs Junghans said.
"She is loving her hair so far and loves that I am not telling her to brush it."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
